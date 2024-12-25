CA Rudra Murthy says 2025 will be the year to buy value, recommends top 10 stocks to buy, sectors he is bullish on
SummaryIn a market bracing for challenges, CA Rudra Murthy shares his strategic insights for 2025, emphasizing the importance of value investing. He recommends top stocks like HDFC Bank and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.
CA Rudra Murthy B.V., founder director of Vachana Investments and author of the Amazon bestseller ‘Mind Markets & Money’, has experienced several stock market cycles in his nearly two-decade-long investing career. Given the current market environment, he believes investors will be better off chasing value rather than momentum in 2025, with a focus on large-cap stocks.