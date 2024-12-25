Rudra Murthy is also bullish on India’s most valued company, Reliance Industries. However, he believes a better entry point would be closer to ₹1,000, as the current price of ₹1,200 is still on the higher side. Reliance Industries closed at ₹1,223.50 on the BSE on Tuesday, December 24. The stock is down 5% in 2024, on track to record its first yearly loss in 10 years.