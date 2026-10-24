Cables and wires stock turned multibagger with 318% return in 5 years; InCred sees 29% upside - Do you own? Target price

KEI Industries shares ended lower on Friday, October 23, extending their correction over the past six months. Despite the recent weakness, the cables and electricals stock has delivered a nearly 318% return over the past five years. Brokerage InCred Equities has upgraded its outlook on the stock, citing the company's sustained growth guidance, margin expansion driven by a favourable product mix, and rising exports.

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The company has reported 28.94% annual jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter of financial year 2026-27.

KEI Industries share price outlook KEI Industries reported 39% annual growth in revenue, 40% surge in EBITDA, and around 29% jump in profit after tax (PAT). The management has also revised tis financial year 2026-27 guidance to 25% and 11% EBITDA margin.

The brokerage remained bullish on the cables and electricals stock because of its sustained “growth guidance, Sanand plant ramp-up, margin expansion on product mix and rising exports.” However InCred Equities highlighted intensifying competition and upcoming industry capacity additions.

“Despite a healthy medium-term growth outlook, we lower our target multiple to 33x from 36x, factoring in intensifying competition and upcoming industry capacity additions, which could weigh on margins,” read InCred Equities report. However, the brokerage upgraded its rating for the company citing reasonable valuation.

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KEI Industries share price target InCred Equities upgraded rating for KEI Industries from ‘Hold’ to ‘Add’ and revised target price to ₹5,000 per share.

“We upgrade our rating to ADD from HOLD because of reasonable valuation, with a revised target price of ₹5,000, rolling forward our valuation to Sep 2028F earnings (previous target price was Rs5,760). The stock currently trades at ~33.6x/28.2x/23.2x FY27F/28F/29F EPS, respectively,” read the brokerage report.

KEI Industries share price trend The stock closed 4.25% lower at ₹3715.10 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹35,533.29 crore on Friday, October 23. Its share price value has declined 17.68% in 2026 so far. The stock has declined 9% in one year. However, its share price value has surged 46% in three years, and around 318% in five years.

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