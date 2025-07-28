Why Polycab's cable wars may not mirror the disruption seen by Asian Paints
Dev Chandrasekhar 5 min read 28 Jul 2025, 03:10 PM IST
Summary
Polycab's strong Q1 suggests that in markets where technical expertise and integrated solutions matter, financial firepower alone may not guarantee disruptive success for the likes of UltraTech Cement and the Adani Group.
When UltraTech Cement Ltd and the Adani Group announced ambitious entries into India's electrical cable market this year, investors immediately hit the sell button on Polycab India. The knee-jerk reaction was understandable—fresh memories of Asian Paints' brutal margin compression at the hands of Birla Opus suggested a template for how deep-pocketed conglomerates could systematically dismantle established market leaders.
