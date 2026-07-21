Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO: Issue booked 154 times on Day 03; NII, QIB portions see strong demand

The IPO of Caliber Mining and Logistics attracted strong demand on the final day of bidding, led by robust institutional participation, with the issue being oversubscribed more than 150 times.
All investor categories witnessed healthy participation. The non-institutional investors (NII) portion was oversubscribed 281 times, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment was subscribed 253 times. The retail investors' quota also attracted strong demand, with subscriptions reaching 43.40 times.
Overall, the IPO received bids for 114 crore shares against 74.29 lakh shares on offer, translating into an overall subscription of 154.66 times.
The ₹450 crore public issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹50 crore by promoters Mohit Satishkumar Chadda, Anuj Krishanlal Chadda, Manish Krishanlal Chadda, and Rahul Roshanlal Chadda.
DAM Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.
Caliber Mining and Logistics has fixed the price band at ₹402- ₹424 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the NSE and BSE.
As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for Caliber Mining and Logistics stood at ₹86 per share, indicating the stock could list above its issue price. Based on the prevailing GMP and the upper price band, the estimated listing price works out to around ₹510 per share, implying a premium of nearly 20.28%.
The GMP reflects the difference between an IPO's issue price and its expected listing price in the unofficial market. However, investors should note that GMP is only an early indicator and should not be considered the sole basis for an investment decision.
Incorporated in 2014, Caliber Mining and Logistics is an integrated mining services provider offering overburden removal, coal extraction, and coal logistics services.
As of April 30, 2026, the company operated a fleet of 1,911 vehicles, plants, and machinery, including 100 leased assets. Its fleet comprises 883 tippers, 64 loaders, 162 excavators, and 362 tip trailers.
The company provides end-to-end mining services, including coal extraction, overburden removal, coal loading and unloading, road transportation, and coordination of rail transportation, making it a one-stop coal mining and logistics service provider.
Its operations span Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, although it does not own any of the mines.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.