Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal debut at decent premium in Indian stock market

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO Listing: Caliber Mining and Logistics shares will be listed in the Indian stock market today, after receiving stellar demand for its initial public offering (IPO). Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO listing date is 24 July 2026, Friday.

The public issue was open from July 17 to July 21, while the IPO allotment date was July 22. Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO listing date is July 24, and the stock will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, July 24, 2026, the equity shares of CALIBER MINING AND LOGISTICS LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Friday, July 24, 2026, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Caliber Mining IPO listing today, the trends for the stock in the grey market remains robust. Analysts also expect a decent listing of Caliber Mining shares on Dalal Street.

Here’s what Caliber Mining IPO GMP and analysts indicate about the share debut:

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO GMP Today The trends for Caliber Mining and Logistics shares remains strong in the unlisted market, with a robust grey market premium (GMP). According to the websites tracking the grey market, Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO GMP today is ₹64 per share.

This indicates that in the grey market, Caliber Mining and Logistics shares are trading higher by ₹64 apiece than their IPO price.

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO Listing Price Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹488 apiece, which is at a premium of 15.09% to the issue price of ₹424 per share.

Analysts also expect Caliber Mining and Logistics shares to list with a strong premium in the Indian stock market today.

Caliber Mining & Logistics has delivered impressive financial growth, with a ₹9,551 crore order book, equivalent to nearly 5.7 times FY26 revenue, providing meaningful near-term revenue visibility.

“A post-issue valuation of about 17.55x earnings also appears reasonable relative to its return on equity of 27.78%. In our view, the listing momentum is supported by strong near-term fundamentals, but sustained value creation will depend on execution quality, contract renewals, balance sheet discipline, and the pace of structural changes in India’s energy transition,” said Sushant Prashar, Research Analyst, INVasset PMS.

However, he believes the long-term investment thesis warrants greater scrutiny. The business remains highly dependent on Coal India and its subsidiaries, with a significant portion of revenue concentrated in large mining contracts.

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue was open for bidding from July 17, Friday, to July 21, Tuesday, while the IPO allotment date was July 22, Wednesday. Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO listing date is July 24, Friday. Caliber Mining and Logistics shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹450 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 94.33 lakh equity shares amounting to ₹400 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 11.79 equity shares worth ₹50 crore. Caliber Mining IPO price band was set at ₹402 to ₹424 per share.

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Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO was subscribed 146.64 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 41.15 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 267.36 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 240.71 times subscription.

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO registrar.