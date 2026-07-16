Caliber Mining IPO raises ₹135 crore from anchor investors ahead of issue opening

Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited, a mining operator providing integrated overburden removal, coal extraction, and coal logistics services, has raised ₹134.99 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), which opens for public subscription on Friday, July 17, 2026.
The company informed the stock exchanges that it allotted 31,83,961 equity shares to anchor investors at ₹424 per share.
Among the marquee investors that participated in the anchor book were Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc, Carnelian India Amritkaal Fund, and Abakkus Four2Eight Opportunities Fund. Among domestic mutual funds, Quant Mutual Fund and Helios Small Cap Fund also received allocations.
Out of the total 31,83,961 equity shares allotted to anchor investors, 15,33,035 shares were allocated to two domestic mutual funds through five schemes.
Caliber Mining and Logistics has fixed the price band at ₹402- ₹424 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each for its maiden public issue ₹450 crore.
The IPO will open for subscription on Friday, July 17, 2026, and close on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. Investors can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples of 35 shares thereafter.
Investors can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples of 35 shares thereafter.
The ₹450 crore public issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹50 crore by promoters Mohit Satishkumar Chadda, Anuj Krishanlal Chadda, Manish Krishanlal Chadda, and Rahul Roshanlal Chadda.
DAM Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the NSE and BSE.
Incorporated in 2014, Caliber Mining and Logistics is an integrated mining services provider offering overburden removal, coal extraction and coal logistics services.
As of April 30, 2026, the company operated a fleet of 1,911 vehicles, plants and machinery, including 100 leased assets. Its fleet comprises 883 tippers, 64 loaders, 162 excavators, and 362 tip trailers.
The company provides end-to-end mining services, including coal extraction, overburden removal, coal loading and unloading, road transportation, and coordination of rail transportation, making it a one-stop coal mining and logistics service provider. Its operations span Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, although it does not own any of the mines.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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