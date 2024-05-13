CalPERS mulls voting against Exxon CEO's re-election to board, FT reports
May 13 - CalPERS, the biggest public pension plan in the United States, is considering voting against ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods' re-election to the board amid shareholder discontent over a lawsuit it filed against two climate-focused investors, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
