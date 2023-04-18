Camlin Fine Sciences shares hit 52-week high, gain 7% on open offer news1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 12:20 PM IST
- Camlin Fine Sciences shares were trading 6.73 per cent higher at ₹175.95 apiece on the NSE
Shares of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd surged 7 per cent to hit one-year high of ₹179.9 in Tuesday's trade after Mauritius–based Infinity Holdings along with promoter Ashish Dandekar launched an open offer for an additional 26 per cent stake in the specialty chemicals company at ₹160 per share, suggesting a premium of more than 5 per cent to Thursday's closing price of ₹152 per share.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×