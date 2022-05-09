Stock market today: Despite weakness in secondary market, Campus Activewear shares today made a strong debut on Dalal Street. In special opening session, Campus Activewear share price today listed at ₹360 on NSE, which is around 23 per cent higher from Campus Activewear IPO upper price band of ₹292 per equity share. After opening at ₹360 levels on NSE, it went on to climb to its intraday high of ₹367 whereas its intraday low is ₹337. On BSE, Campus Activewear shares are quoting around ₹350 per share.

According to stock market experts, Campus Activewear share price may rise further as fundamentals of the stock are quite strong. However, due to the negative market sentiments, they advised allottees to book 50 per cent and hold the rest with trailing stop loss at around ₹290 to ₹300 levels. Risky traders can hold the entire position at the given trailing stop loss, they said. For those who want to take fresh position in the counter, experts advised them to enter at around ₹320 per share levels for 3 months target of ₹380 to ₹400 levels maintaining stop loss at ₹290 levels.

Advising allottees to book 50 per cent profit in current position, Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Secondary market sentiments are highly bearish and hence profit-booking may trigger anytime in the counter. So, allottees are advised to book 50 per cent profit and hold the rest maintaining stop loss at ₹290 levels. The fundamentals of the stock is quite strong and in coming time, business volume of the company is expected to grow many-folds as its business network has remained active even during the pandemic times, helping the footwear company to remain a profit-making venture even during the challenging Covid times."

Advising Campus Activewear shareholders to hold the stock for long term, Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Campus Activewear share has debuted at ₹360 i.e. 23 per cent above its issue price. The company’s good listing during such a volatile market highlights the inherent strength of the company’s business and fundamentals. Campus Activewear Limited is India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brand that enjoys competitive advantages like integrated manufacturing facilities, strong brand recognition and a robust distribution network. The company has a huge runway of growth and the long-term prospects are good. Those who applied for listing gains can maintain a stop loss of ₹300. We recommend this stock for the long term to both existing and new investors."

On investors who want to buy this stock now, Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said, "For those who want to make fresh buy in the scrip, they can enter at around ₹320 levels for 3 months target of ₹380 to ₹400 maintaining strict stop loss at ₹290 per share levels."

Campus Activewear IPO was entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 4,79,50,000 equity shares. Those offering shares in the OFS include promoters Hari Krishna Agarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal and existing shareholders TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd, QRG Enterprises Ltd, Rajiv Goel and Rajesh Kumar Gupta.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.