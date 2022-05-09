Campus Activewear shares list at premium. Should you buy, sell or hold?

According to stock market experts, Campus Activewear share price may rise further as fundamentals of the stock are quite strong. However, due to the negative market sentiments, they advised allottees to book 50 per cent and hold the rest with trailing stop loss at around ₹290 to ₹300 levels. Risky traders can hold the entire position at the given trailing stop loss, they said. For those who want to take fresh position in the counter, experts advised them to enter at around ₹320 per share levels for 3 months target of ₹380 to ₹400 levels maintaining stop loss at ₹290 levels.