Campus Activewear shares zoom 14% on strong Q4 results
Campus Activewear's shares surged 14% after it reported strong earnings for Q4FY24. Net profit rose 42.6% YoY to ₹32.7 crore while revenue increased 4.6% YoY to ₹364 crore. EBITDA grew 16% YoY to ₹66.4 crore.
Shares of Campus Activewear surged almost 14 percent in intra-day deals on Wednesday after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24).
