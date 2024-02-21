Campus Activewear stock soars over 12.5% after block deal worth ₹100 crore
Campus Activewear, a prominent sports and athleisure footwear company in India, saw its shares jump 12.6% in today's intraday trade, reaching ₹275.80 apiece. This uptick in shares came after 40,65,000 shares of the company changed hands in a block deal window on Wednesday with an average price of ₹245 apiece.
