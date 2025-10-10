CAMS board of directors approve 1:5 stock split. Do you own?

Chennai-based registrar and transfer agent firm, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, on Friday, 10 October 2025, announced that the board of directors have approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:5, according to an exchange filing.

CAMS Board of directors “considered and approved the sub-division of the existing 1 equity share of the company having face value of ₹10/- each fully paid-up, into 5 equity shares having face value of ₹2/- each, fully paid-up, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company by way of postal ballot,” according to the company's filing with the stock exchanges.