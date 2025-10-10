CAMS board of directors approve 1:5 stock split. Do you own?

Chennai-based registrar and transfer agent firm, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, on Friday, 10 October 2025, announced that the board of directors have approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:5, according to an exchange filing.
CAMS Board of directors “considered and approved the sub-division of the existing 1 equity share of the company having face value of ₹10/- each fully paid-up, into 5 equity shares having face value of ₹2/- each, fully paid-up, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company by way of postal ballot,” according to the company's filing with the stock exchanges.
Computer Age Management Services or CAMS shares closed 0.80% higher at ₹3,863 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹3,832.30 at the previous market close. The company announced the stock split update after the market operating hours on 10 October 2025.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)