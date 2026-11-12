CAMS, CDSL, Geojit Financial Services: Buy or hold? Capital market stocks rise up to 4%; do you own? Targets, stop-loss

Stocks to buy | Shares to buy: Amid a rising stock market, capital stocks witnessed strong buying on Thursday. Capital markets' major CDSL share price opened today at ₹1416 and touched an intraday high of ₹1461, recording an over 4% intraday rise. CAMS share price today opened at ₹723.50 per share and touched an intraday high of ₹755.30 apiece on the NSE. Shares of Geojit Financial Services, Groww, and others also saw buying interest during Thursday's session.

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According to stock market experts, capital market companies are expected to leap frog once there is trend-reversal on Dalal Street. They said that one should look at the monopoly companies like CDSL, whose business is expected to rise with the rise in demat account holders. They said that companies like Geojit Financial Services, Groww, etc., are expected to see good business, but they may not outperform the segment or generate alpha returns. So, for a long-term investor, CDSL is best suited, whereas for a high ROE and mutual funds tailwinds, CAMS shares are better suited.

Which capital stock to buy? Unveiling the investment strategy while choosing a capital market stock, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “One should look at the monopoly companies. Stocks like Geojit Financial Services, Groww are expected to give a good return but shares of CDSL and CAMS are expected to outperform the category and generate an aplpha return.”

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Gorakshakr said that investors looking for high ROE and mutual funds tailwind are advised to look at buying CAMS shares, while investors looking for long-term investment horizon, should look at CDSL shares.

CDSL share price target Decoding the technical chart pattern of CDSL shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “CDSL shares have strong support placed at ₹1388. The stock is facing resistance at ₹1480. On a decisive break above this resistance, we can expect the stock to touch ₹1550 in the near term.”

Ojha advised existing shareholders to hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹1388 for the upside target of ₹1550. He said that fresh investors can also buy the stock, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹1388 for the upside target of ₹1550.

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CAMS share price target Decoding the technical chart pattern of CAMD shares, Mahesh M Ojha of KC Securities said, “CAMD shares have strong support placed at ₹735- ₹745. The stock is facing resistance at ₹770. On a decisive break above this resistance, we can expect the stock to touch ₹800 in the near term.”

Ojha advised existing shareholders to hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹735 for the upside target of ₹800. He said that fresh investors can also buy the stock, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹7358 for the upside target of ₹800.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).