CAMS, Chemcon IPO close with high subscription numbers amid choppy markets

Mumbai: The two initial public offerings (IPOs) of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) and Chemcon Specialty Chemicals Ltd successfully closed their public offerings on Wednesday, after receiving encouraging response from investors across the board.

The share sales sailed through easily despite choppy stock markets this week. The Sensex is down 3% since the start of the week, having closed in the negative territory on all the three days of the week so far.

The ₹2,244-crore initial share sale of CAMS was subscribed 47 times on the final day of the offering, while the smaller share sale of Chemcon Specialty Chemicals was subscribed 149.14 times.

The CAMS IPO received bids for 60 crore equity shares against an offer size of over 1.28 crore equity shares excluding anchor book, the data available on exchanges showed.

The retail quota was subscribed 5.4 times. Non-institutional investors segment saw 111.85 times subscription, while the qualified institutional buyers' portion was subscribed 73.18 times.

On the other hand, the Chemcon share sale received bids of 97.6 crore shares against the 65 lakh shares on offer.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 40.4 times. Non-Institutional Investor category was subscribed 450.5 times, while the portion for institutional investors was subscribed 113.4 times.

The price band for CAMS IPO was fixed at ₹1,229-1,230.

“At ₹1,230 per share, CAMS is priced at 35 times FY20 earnings per share (EPS), at a 10-15% discount to listed AMCs, exchanges and depositories," said IIFL Securities. The domestic brokerage firm expects the stock to trade in-line with other comparables and further re-rate.

“In our view, premium valuations are justified given dominant market share in a growing industry, low risk of competition, strong parentage, strong free cash flow generation, and robust return on equity (RoEs)," it said in a note on 18 September.

NSE Investments, which holds 18.25 million shares, is selling its entire 37.4% stake through the IPO, following Sebi directive to exit the company completely.

The book running lead managers to CAMS issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd

