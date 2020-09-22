CAMS, Chemcon IPO off to a good start

A sharp sell-off in the broader market failed to dampen investor sentiment for the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Computer Age Management Services ( CAMS ) and Chemcon Specialty Chemicals Ltd as both got off to a strong start on Monday underscoring the current craze for public offerings.

The ₹2,244-crore IPO of CAMS was subscribed 82% on the first day, while the ₹ 318 crore IPO of Chemcon Specialty Chemicals was subscribed 5.2 times.

The CAMS IPO received bids for 10.5 million shares against an offer size of over 12.8 million shares, excluding the anchor book, showed stock exchange data. Meanwhile, Chemcon received bids for 34 million shares against the 6.5 million shares on offer.

This month, the IPOs of Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd and Route Mobile Ltd saw heavy subscriptions and made strong debut on the stock exchanges.

“Most of the main book demand will consist of the anchors who got a small portion of what they want to hold in this company. The breadth and depth of the anchor book is extremely strong and their long-term view on the company remains intact given what is happening now is more sentiment driven. That derisks the IPO irrespective from the market swing," a banker advising the CAMS transaction said, on the condition of anonymity.

