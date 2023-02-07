CAMS declares dividend of 10.50 per share, net profit plunges by 4% in Q3

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Anuj Kumar, Managing Director said “We had a satisfactory quarter both in terms of our financial results and in maintaining our strong focus on operational excellence and financial prudence. Long term retail and HNI Mutual Fund investors’ confidence continued to remain strong. We saw new highs in transaction volumes and buoyant SIP collections of nearly Rs.8000 crore every month, with the quarter recording 6% higher inflows in SIP compared to the previous quarter. Equity AuM posted a robust increase of 6.1% Q-on-Q which helped lift the overall AuM under service to a life-time high of Rs.27.8 Lakh Crore. Winning Helios MF and NAVI MF mandates was an endorsement of CAMS’s superior technology and alignment to client business models for retail-led growth."