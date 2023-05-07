CAMS declares final dividend, net revenue up 2.3% YoY in Q4 FY231 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 06:58 AM IST
Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) reported 2.3% rise in its net revenue to ₹249.2 crore in the March quarter in FY23 against ₹243.6 crore during the same period in FY22. The company declared final dividend of ₹12 per equity share
Computer Age Management Services(CAMS), the registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, reported a 2.3% YoY rise in its consolidate revenue to ₹249.2 crore in the March quarter. It reported a nominal rise of 0.7% YOY rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹74.36 crore in Q4 FY23 against ₹73.84 crore in Q4 FY22. Its consolidated revenue rose by 2.3% YOY to ₹249.2 crore in the March quarter against 243.6 crore during the same quarter in FY22.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×