Computer Age Management Services(CAMS), the registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, reported a 2.3% YoY rise in its consolidate revenue to ₹249.2 crore in the March quarter. It reported a nominal rise of 0.7% YOY rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹74.36 crore in Q4 FY23 against ₹73.84 crore in Q4 FY22. Its consolidated revenue rose by 2.3% YOY to ₹249.2 crore in the March quarter against 243.6 crore during the same quarter in FY22.

Company shares ended 0.63% higher at ₹2073.70 apiece on BSE on Friday. As on Friday, its market valuation stood at ₹10,159.80 crore on BSE.

The company declared a final dividend of ₹12 per equity share. CAMS fixed the record date for determining the eligible members for receiving the dividend to be 15 August 2023. The dividend will be paid after the approval from shareholders on 10 September 2023.

"Recommended the payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 12.00 per equity share. The above Dividend will be paid to those shareholders as on 15" August 2023 which has been fixed as the "Record Date" for determining the members eligible to receive dividend. The same will be subject to approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 07" August 2023. If approved by the Shareholders, the dividend will be disbursed on or before 10 September 2023," said the company in its BSE filing.

The company has also announced the appointment of new officials in its quarterly report announcement. B Chandra was appointed as the secretarial auditor of the company. CAMS also announced the appointment of new internal auditors and statutory auditors.