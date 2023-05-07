CAMS declares final dividend, net revenue up 2.3% YoY in Q4 FY23

"Recommended the payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 12.00 per equity share. The above Dividend will be paid to those shareholders as on 15" August 2023 which has been fixed as the "Record Date" for determining the members eligible to receive dividend. The same will be subject to approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 07" August 2023. If approved by the Shareholders, the dividend will be disbursed on or before 10 September 2023," said the company in its BSE filing.