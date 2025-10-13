CAMS share price edges higher as board approves stock split in 1:5 ratio

CAMS shares rose nearly 1% to 3,888 after the board approved a 1:5 stock split, pending shareholder approval. The split aims to enhance liquidity and improve affordability for investors. The process is expected to conclude within two months, subject to regulatory clearances.

A Ksheerasagar
Published13 Oct 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Shares of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), the registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, rose nearly 1% in intraday trade on Monday to 3,888 apiece after the company’s board, at its meeting held on October 10, approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:5. The move involves subdividing one equity share of 10 face value into five shares of 2 each, fully paid-up.

The proposal is subject to shareholder approval via postal ballot, and the company said it will announce the record date once the approval is secured. The entire process is expected to be completed within two months from the date of approval, pending any required regulatory clearances.

CAMS stated that the stock split aims to enhance share liquidity, improve affordability for retail investors, broaden the shareholder base, and boost overall market participation and sentiment.

In line with this, the company will also amend the Capital Clause of its Memorandum of Association to reflect the new face value, once shareholders give their consent. CAMS clarified that it has only one class of equity shares, so the split will apply uniformly to all shareholders.

After the subdivision, the authorised share capital will remain unchanged at 51.25 crore, though the number of authorised shares will increase from 5,12,50,000 shares of 10 each to 25,62,50,000 shares of 2 each.

Similarly, the subscribed and paid-up capital will stay at 49.53 crore, while the total number of equity shares will rise from 4,95,30,127 shares of 10 each to 24,76,50,635 shares of 2 each.

Computer Age Management Services Share Price Trend

The company’s shares came under pressure in mid-September and have largely followed the same trend since, without a significant recovery, losing nearly 7% over 15 trading sessions. The stock began the year with a sharp 29% decline in January, followed by another 13% drop in February.

Although the shares showed some momentum between March and June, they were unable to sustain the gains and resumed their downward trend in the subsequent months.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

