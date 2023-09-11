CAMS share price rises over 5% as top brokerages see up to 16% upside

CAMS share price rises over 5% as top brokerages see up to 16% upside3 min read 11 Sep 2023, 12:13 PM IST
CAMS share price rose as top brokerages are optimistic about the future performance of CAMS stock due to the company's growing capabilities. Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded the stock to an 'add' rating.
CAMS (Computer Age Management Services) share price has strongly underperformed the equity benchmark Sensex in the last one year but the situation may change now as top brokerage firms believe the stock may see a decent rise from the current levels because of the company's "growing capabilities".
