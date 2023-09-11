CAMS share price rises over 5% as top brokerages see up to 16% upside

CAMS (Computer Age Management Services) share price has strongly underperformed the equity benchmark Sensex in the last one year but the situation may change now as top brokerage firms believe the stock may see a decent rise from the current levels because of the company's "growing capabilities".

In the last one year, the stock has lost nearly a per cent while the Sensex has gained over 11 per cent. The stock witnessed strong traction on Monday.

CAMS share price rose over 5 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Monday after brokerage firms expressed their positive views on the stock after the company's Analyst Day on September 8. The stock opened at ₹2,490.05 against its previous close of ₹2,463.25 and rose 5.3 per cent to the intraday high of ₹2,594.20 on BSE in Monday's trade so far.

The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹2,689 on October 13, 2022. The stock is currently down about 8 per cent from its one-year peak level.

Brokerages upbeat after Analyst Day

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded the stock to an 'add' from a 'reduce' and raised the fair value (target price) to ₹2,600 from ₹2,200 earlier, implying a nearly 6 per cent upside potential, while underscoring CAMS has diverse and growing capabilities.

"We revise earnings upward, largely driven by mark-to-market of AUM (assets under management) growth. We revise fair value to ₹2,600 (from ₹2,200), with an add rating (from reduce), valuing the business at nearly 30 times September 2025E EPS (earnings per share), with nearly 18 per cent earnings growth over FY2024-26E," said Kotak.

Kotak highlighted that CAMS, on its analyst day, reiterated its position as a leader in the MF (mutual fund) ecosystem (compliance track record, market share gains and client wins). Additionally, several diverse non-MF businesses are potentially at inflexion points from a revenue growth and margin point of view.

"We believe that the business is at a point where client-specific fee drag from MF RTA (registrar and transfer agency) is likely to abate, which, along with the traction in the non-MF businesses, augurs well for earnings growth. Key assumptions over FY2024-26E: (1) about 15 per cent AUM growth leading to nearly 10 per cent MF RTA revenue growth, (2) nearly 30 per cent non-MF revenue growth and (3) 46-47 per cent EBITDA margins. The key risk for earnings is market-related impact leading to lower AUM growth," said Kotak.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, too, is positive about the stock as it sees a 16 per cent upside in the stock. Motilal Oswal has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹2,850.

Motilal pointed out that CAMS is the leader in India’s MF RTA industry with nearly 69 per cent market share. It earns about 90 per cent of its revenue from MF business, while the remaining 10 per cent from non-MF businesses such as AIF/PMS RTA, insurance repository, Camspay, account aggregator, and CRA for NPS.

"With structural tailwinds favouring the MF business and a favourable macro environment emerging for all non-MF businesses, we anticipate a robust business momentum in the foreseeable future. Each of the new businesses has the potential to generate about ₹70-100 crore over the next three to four years," said Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm believes that with all the steps heading in the right direction, CAMS will achieve an overall revenue growth of 13 per cent (MF business is projected to grow by 11 per cent and the non-MF business is expected to surge by 20 per cent) with EBITDA margins ranging between 43 per cent and 45 per cent. The share of non-MF business is expected to increase from 10 per cent to 15 per cent over the next three to five years, Motilal Oswal said.

