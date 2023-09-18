Can a gloomy Chinese market outlook spur foreign investor interest in India? Experts weigh in5 min read 18 Sep 2023, 05:23 PM IST
China's struggling economy could prompt foreign institutional investors to shift their focus to other emerging markets, including India. Experts suggest that foreign investors may increasingly turn to India which is expected to see long-term growth and has been making efforts to attract investments.
The Chinese economy is struggling on multiple fronts which could make foreign institutional investors (FIIs) move out of its market and increase their focus to other emerging markets (EMs), including India, experts believe.
