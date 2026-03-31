Can AI investment theme continue to dominate stock markets in medium term?

The AI-driven investment theme has been dominating the global investing landscape since last year. In fact, one of the major reasons behind the outflow of foreign capital from the Indian market in 2025 was that there were no major AI plays here.
Artificial intelligence (AI) not only dominated debates around its impact on human lives but also attracted strong investor interest.
There is no doubt that the technology can potentially disrupt almost every sector—from IT and healthcare to education.
While AI remains a compelling long-term investment theme, the sharp rally in AI stocks in 2025 has also raised concerns about a potential bubble. The key question now is whether the theme can continue to dominate the investment landscape in 2026.
Despite stellar gains and concerns over a bubble, experts believe the sector still offers opportunities as it is rapidly becoming a critical part of the global economic infrastructure. AI is turning into a strategic asset across sectors.
Arindam Mandal, Head of Global Equities at Marcellus Investment Managers, believes that it is still not too late to look at the AI theme. He, however, emphasises that the nature of the opportunity is becoming more nuanced.
The first phase of AI trade was dominated by a narrow group of direct beneficiaries of the technology. For example, the chipmakers.
However, the market will now look for how the technology is aiding productivity and profitability, similar to how large technological shifts evolve.
During the early phase of technological advancements, the infrastructure providers are the early winners. However, as adoption improves over time, the benefits of the technology spread more broadly across the economy.
"From here, the market is likely to become much more discerning about where the actual economics and returns are likely to accrue," said Mandal.
Mandal believes AI may increasingly become less of a standalone trade and more of a horizontal productivity driver across multiple sectors.
"The companies that adopt it well and use it to improve cost structures, workflows or customer outcomes may eventually matter as much as the companies building the underlying infrastructure," he said.
Mandal underscored that AI is still relevant, but the next phase is likely to be broader and more selective than the first.
Harshad Patil, Chief Investment Officer of Tata AIA Life Insurance, highlighted that AI is evolving into a global investment theme.
According to Patil, the scale of infrastructure required to support AI makes the next phase of the cycle unique and has created a global value chain.
"Innovation is taking place across multiple markets, including chip design in the US, semiconductor manufacturing in Asia and technology platforms operating worldwide," Patil explained.
Patil believes this opens up opportunities to participate in companies across the broader AI ecosystem.
"A diversified approach that captures both the technology innovators and the infrastructure enablers can help align portfolios with one of the most significant global growth trends shaping the next decade,” said Patil.
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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.
Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the Indian stock market as well as major global stock markets along with the broader macroeconomic trends for a decade. <br><br> He is obsessed with breaking down complex financial and economic concepts into clear and engaging stories. He focuses not only on what is happening in the markets, but also why it matters. <br><br> His coverage includes stock market trends, sector rotations, monetary and fiscal policy developments, inflation, growth data, and personal finance strategies. <br><br> With nearly 10 years of experience in covering financial markets, Nishant has covered bull markets, corrections, policy transitions, and macro developments that has equipped him with a deep understanding of how domestic and global forces shape markets and affect investments. <br><br> He regularly interviews market veterans, fund managers, economists, policymakers, and corporate leaders to provide readers with a 360-degree view of market dynamics and the broader economic landscape. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Nishant worked with some of India’s most respected business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Moneycontrol, where he reported extensively on the stock market, corporate earnings, macroeconomic trends, GDP, inflation, monetary policies of the RBI and the US Federal Reserve, bonds, and currencies. <br><br> Apart from economics and investing, he has interests in geopolitics and emerging technologies, such as AI.
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