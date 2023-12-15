Can Bank Nifty index climb to 50K in current Santa rally in stock market?
Stock market today: Bank Nifty index today climbed to a new peak of 47,987 during early morning deals
Stock market today: Following strong global market sentiments on US Fed rate cut signal in 2024, Indian stock market extended its rally for third straight session on Friday. Dalal Street observers believe that it could be the Santa rally as this bull trend has come just ahead of Christmas festival. They said that growth and rate sensitive stocks are attracting attention of value investors as these segments are expected to outperform other segments in near term.
