Can Coal India crash to 300 per share?

However, there's one report that has forecast dark days ahead for the coal mining behemoth. In fact, it has argued that the company's stock could crash to ₹300 from the current levels. The report feels that there near-term pressure on the company's earnings on account of an expected drop in average realizations. It has also flagged long-term headwinds such as easing of coal prices globally, growth in renewables, greater efficiencies and private sector competition, as the key reasons behind the steep fall anticipated in the company's share price.