Gunning for glory: Can defence stocks armour-plate your portfolio?
Summary
- Since its launch in 2022, the Nifty India Defence Index has shot up nearly 400%, far outpacing benchmark Nifty. While public sector stocks like HAL & BEL are trading at PE multiples of around 50, the ratio has exceeded 100 for some firms. The bubble-territory valuations have some investors worried.
New Delhi: A lot of financial history is people saying, “No one could have seen this coming" about things that have occurred regularly for the last 500 years.
—Morgan Housel
The end of the Second World War marked the beginning of an over two-decade-long bull run on Wall Street. As is the case with all bull markets, this one too had its blue-eyed sector—airlines.
‘Air-transport stocks’ were all the rage back then, with investors scrambling to scoop up as many shares as possible. Aeronautical Securities and the Missiles-Rockets-Jets and Automation Fund were among the hottest mutual funds of the late 1940s and early 1950s. Aviation ticked all the boxes of what fund managers considered the ‘ideal’ sector—a scorching pace of growth, extraordinary technological advancements and seemingly inexhaustible demand.
What could go wrong? As it turned out, a lot.