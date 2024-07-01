Gunning for glory: Can defence stocks armour-plate your portfolio?

“The other feature of this sector is that the government itself is the single largest buyer in many cases. In such sectors, there is a high chance of regulatory interventions, which can limit the return on equity (RoE) of companies to 14-15% at best. At some point, the RoEs of some of these companies could normalise. The current valuations do not offer any margin of safety," he further said. “The sector as a whole looks quite expensive to us. At some point, the reality could kick in and investors can see large drawdowns," he added.