Can Fed hike rates in May? How will it impact the Indian market?

Jain of Trans Scan Securities is of the view that Fed’s decision to hike interest rates in May won’t have a major impact on our markets as the same seems to be already priced in. However, due to the shrinkage in rate differential between US and India, the currency trade will be impacted negatively. RBI may follow suit and raise rates to curtail the outflow of funds by FIIs and save the Indian rupee.

