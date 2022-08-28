Can Fed's hawkish stance impact FPI inflows in the Indian market ahead

The August month is nearing its end. For Indian equities, this month has been the most fruitful so far in the year with Sensex near the 59,000-mark and Nifty 50 around 17,700. However, one of the biggest solaces was seen in foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) who pumped in more than ₹49,000 crore in the equity market -- making it the highest monthly buying so far in 2022. FPIs have been net sellers in the Indian market for the first half of the year, however, the trend changed in July, and further, the buying emerged aggressive in the domestic equities in August despite rising bond yields and strong dollar. However, with September month a few days away might, it may log a reversal in FPIs' positive trend. And US Fed's hawkish stance is likely to be a mood dampener.

