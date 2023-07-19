Can Fin Homes, Jubilant Pharmova to Hatsun Agro: 25 companies to declare Q1 results today1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 08:37 AM IST
Q1 results 2023: Investors cautious about Q1 2023 results due to strong Q4FY23 results. 25 firms, including Can Fin Homes, Jubilant Pharmova, and Hatsun Agro, will report their Q1FY24 numbers.
Q1 results today: Investors and market watchers are extremely cautious about the Q1 2023 results due to the strong results season in the January to March 2023 quarter. At a time when the global market was struggling from the heat of the economic slowdown in Q4FY23, Indian companies managed to provide stronger numbers. From April to June 2023, the Indian economy saw outstanding GST collections, better-than-anticipated GDP figures, inflation under control, etc.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×