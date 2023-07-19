Q1 results today: Investors and market watchers are extremely cautious about the Q1 2023 results due to the strong results season in the January to March 2023 quarter. At a time when the global market was struggling from the heat of the economic slowdown in Q4FY23, Indian companies managed to provide stronger numbers. From April to June 2023, the Indian economy saw outstanding GST collections , better-than-anticipated GDP figures, inflation under control, etc.

A total of 25 firms will announce their first quarter results for the fiscal year 2023–2024, for those who believe in stock-specific trade during Q1 results 2023. Among the 25 listed companies, Can Fin Homes Ltd, Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd, Goodluck India Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, and many others will report their Q1FY24 numbers.

Can Fin Homes Ltd

As of March 2023, Canara Bank had a 30% ownership in CanFin Homes, which it had launched in 1987. There are 205 locations where the HFC is present, spread over 21 states and union territories.

According to reports, CanFin Homes reported a strong performance during the March-ending quarter (Q4FY24). Loan growth was 18.2% YoY, with housing loans up 17.5%, NII 10%, NIMs 3.4% (owing to a lag in rate transmission), PAT 34.9%, and GNPA constant at 0.6% QoQ.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd

Jubilant Pharmova engages in the drug discovery, generics, CDMO, speciality pharmaceuticals, and proprietary new medication business sectors.

It is the second-largest commercial radio pharmacy network in the US and the third-largest manufacturer of radiopharmaceuticals in the specialised pharmaceuticals industry. It is the second-largest vendor in the US market for allergenic extracts.

The fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023, saw a sequential jump in Jubilant Pharmova's net loss, which grew to 97.84 crore. The company reported a loss of 15.67 crores in the previous quarter. Despite having made 59.55 crore in profit during Q4FY22, Jubilant reported a loss.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd

Hatsun's Q4FY23 gross margin of 26.8% was the lowest in the previous 24 quarters. Hatsun reported a 10% YoY increase in revenue, but a 1.6% and a 28.5% fall in EBITDA and PAT, respectively. Lower other expenditures as a percentage of sales (presumably due to less advertising) kept EBITDA from declining further, limiting it from declining by 305bps YoY.

