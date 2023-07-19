A total of 25 firms will announce their first quarter results for the fiscal year 2023–2024, for those who believe in stock-specific trade during Q1 results 2023. Among the 25 listed companies, Can Fin Homes Ltd, Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd, Goodluck India Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, and many others will report their Q1FY24 numbers.