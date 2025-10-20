Can Fin Homes Q2 Results: Net profit rises 18% YoY; firm posts solid H1FY26 show

Can Fin Homes reported an 18% year-on-year increase in net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, as per its latest financial disclosure. The company's net profit for the quarter stood at ₹251 crore, up from ₹211 crore in the same period last year.

The profit after tax for the first half (H1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) rose by 16% to ₹479 crore from ₹411 crore in the same period a year ago.

Key Financial Metrics for H1FY26 The company's loan assets grew by 8% to ₹39,657 crore as of September 30, 2025, compared to ₹36,591 crore in the previous year.

The company's net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.83% from 3.65%, while the spread increased to 2.79% from 2.56%. The return on assets (ROA) stood at 2.32%, up from 2.22%, and the return on equity (ROE) was slightly lower at 17.40% compared to 17.49% in the previous year. The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio improved to 6.61 from 7.19.

Loan Portfolio and Lending Operations The loan portfolio as of September 2025 was ₹39,657 crore, with housing loans constituting 74% of the loan book and non-housing loans, including commercial real estate, making up the remaining 26%. Loan disbursements for the half-year ended September 30, 2025, amounted to ₹4,560 crore, marking a 7% year-on-year growth from ₹4,233 crore.

Provisions and Liquidity Can Fin Homes carried provisions of ₹495 crore, which includes ₹59 crore as management overlay and ₹40 crore under provision for restructured accounts. The company maintained a liquidity coverage ratio of 217.24% as of September 30, 2025, well above the stipulated ratio of 85%. Documented undrawn bank lines stood at ₹4,818.73 crore, alongside an additional sanction of ₹1,500 crore in NHB refinance received during the quarter.

Deposits and Ratings The company's deposit portfolio was ₹202 crore. Can Fin Homes is offering a 7.50% interest rate for 36-month cumulative deposits, with an additional 0.25% for senior citizens. The company's fixed deposit program is rated "AAA" by ICRA with a stable outlook. Short-term borrowings, including commercial paper, are rated "A1+" by CARE and ICRA, while long-term debt and subordinate debt instruments are rated "AAA Stable" by CARE and ICRA.

Retail Network Can Fin Homes has a presence across India with 248 branches and offices spanning 21 states and union territories.