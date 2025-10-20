Mint Market
Subscribe

Can Fin Homes Q2 Results: Net profit rises 18% YoY; firm posts solid H1FY26 show

Can Fin Homes Q2 Results: The profit after tax for the first half (H1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) rose by 16% to 479 crore from 411 crore in the same period a year ago.

Livemint Automation
Published20 Oct 2025, 05:03 PM IST
Advertisement
Can Fin Homes Q2 Results: Net profit rises 18% YoY; firm posts solid H1FY26 show
Can Fin Homes Q2 Results: Net profit rises 18% YoY; firm posts solid H1FY26 show

Can Fin Homes reported an 18% year-on-year increase in net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, as per its latest financial disclosure. The company's net profit for the quarter stood at 251 crore, up from 211 crore in the same period last year.

Advertisement

The profit after tax for the first half (H1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) rose by 16% to 479 crore from 411 crore in the same period a year ago.

Key Financial Metrics for H1FY26

The company's loan assets grew by 8% to 39,657 crore as of September 30, 2025, compared to 36,591 crore in the previous year.

Also Read | Bhageria Industries Q2 Results: Firm posts 80% YoY growth in profit to ₹11 cr

The company's net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.83% from 3.65%, while the spread increased to 2.79% from 2.56%. The return on assets (ROA) stood at 2.32%, up from 2.22%, and the return on equity (ROE) was slightly lower at 17.40% compared to 17.49% in the previous year. The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio improved to 6.61 from 7.19.

Advertisement

Loan Portfolio and Lending Operations

The loan portfolio as of September 2025 was 39,657 crore, with housing loans constituting 74% of the loan book and non-housing loans, including commercial real estate, making up the remaining 26%. Loan disbursements for the half-year ended September 30, 2025, amounted to 4,560 crore, marking a 7% year-on-year growth from 4,233 crore.

Provisions and Liquidity

Can Fin Homes carried provisions of 495 crore, which includes 59 crore as management overlay and 40 crore under provision for restructured accounts. The company maintained a liquidity coverage ratio of 217.24% as of September 30, 2025, well above the stipulated ratio of 85%. Documented undrawn bank lines stood at 4,818.73 crore, alongside an additional sanction of 1,500 crore in NHB refinance received during the quarter.

Advertisement

Deposits and Ratings

The company's deposit portfolio was 202 crore. Can Fin Homes is offering a 7.50% interest rate for 36-month cumulative deposits, with an additional 0.25% for senior citizens. The company's fixed deposit program is rated "AAA" by ICRA with a stable outlook. Short-term borrowings, including commercial paper, are rated "A1+" by CARE and ICRA, while long-term debt and subordinate debt instruments are rated "AAA Stable" by CARE and ICRA.

Also Read | HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank vs IDFC First Bank vs Yes Bank: Which bank stock to buy?

Retail Network

Can Fin Homes has a presence across India with 248 branches and offices spanning 21 states and union territories.

Disclaimer: This article was generated using AI tools and has undergone editorial review for clarity and coherence.

 
 
Can Fin HomesIndian Stock MarketQ2 Results
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsCan Fin Homes Q2 Results: Net profit rises 18% YoY; firm posts solid H1FY26 show
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks