Can Fin Homes sets a record date for dividend: Plans to raise funds up to ₹11,000 crore

Stock Market Today: Can Fin Homes has set a record date for identifying the list of eligible shareholders to receive a dividend. The board also has proposed to raise funds up to ₹11,000 crore.

Can Fin Homes—Record date for final dividend The 'Record Date' for identifying the list of eligible shareholders to receive the Final Dividend has been set by the Can Fin Homes Board of Directors for Friday, July 11, 2025.

For the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, Can Fin Homes declared a final dividend of Rs. 6.00 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 2.00 apiece.

Can Fin Homes: To raise funds The board of directors of Can Fin Homes also approved raising up to ₹11,000 crore using a mix of debt and equity instruments. Subject to shareholder approval, this entails raising ₹1,000 crore through equity and ₹10,000 crore through debt, including options like rights issues and qualified institutional placement (QIP).

In its release on the exchanges, Can Fin Homes said that the Board of Directors of the company has approved “to place the recommendation to the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting for issuance of on-shore and/or off-shore debt instruments, including but not limited to bonds, nonconvertible debentures, non-convertible subordinated debt in the nature of Tier II NCDs/bonds, denominated in Indian currency and/or any foreign currency, up to an amount not exceeding Rs.10,000 Crores (Rupees Ten Thousand Crores only).”

Also, the Board has approved “to place the recommendation to the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting for further issue of shares through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and/or preferential allotment and/or Rights issue for an amount not exceeding Rs.1000 Crore (Rupees One Thousand Crores only).”

These recommendations are being presented to shareholders for approval at the company's next Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is set for August 20, 2025.