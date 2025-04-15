Can Fin Homes share price rises as board sets date to consider Q4 results 2025, final dividend

Can Fin Homes share price traded higher after rising about 3 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Tuesday, April 15, after the company announced its Q4 results 2025 and final dividend release date. Can Fin Homes share price opened at ₹664 against its previous close of ₹650.90 and rose 2.8 per cent to the level of ₹669.45. Around 12:55 PM, the NBFC stock traded 2.37 per cent higher at ₹666.30.

Can Fin Homes: Board set to meet next week to consider Q4 results 2025, final dividend Through an exchange filing during the market session on Tuesday, the NBFC said its board of directors will meet on Wednesday, April 23, to consider and approve the March quarter result (Q4FY25) and a final dividend for FY25.

"...a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results of the company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025, along with the audit report for the said period," Can Fin Homes said.

"The board will also consider and recommend a final dividend, if any, to the shareholders of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025," the company added.

Can Fin Homes Q4 result previews According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Can Fin Homes' profit after tax (PAT) for Q4FY25 may rise 6.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while its net interest income may climb 7 per cent YoY. The company's operating profit may rise 8 per cent YoY.

The brokerage firm expects the loan book of Can Fin Homes to grow nearly 9 per cent YoY.

"Commentaries on loan growth and outlook on NIM (net interest margin) in a declining rate environment are the key monitorables," said Motilal Oswal.

Can Fin Homes share price trend Till the close of the previous session (April 11), the stock has declined over 14 per cent in the current calendar year, while on a monthly scale, the stock is down nearly 3 per cent after clocking a solid gain of 16 per cent in March.

On February 25 this year, the NBFC stock hit its 52-week low of ₹558.80. Meanwhile, it touched a 52-week high of ₹951.45 on September 13 last year.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar