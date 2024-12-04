Stock Market Today: Can Fin Homes shares remains in focus as will trade ex dividend today. The board of directors of the company has already declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share, which is payable in the financial year 2024-25.

Dividend details The Can FIn Homes Board of Directors at their meeting held on on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, had considered and declared an ‘Interim Dividend’ of Rs. 6.00/- per equity share of face value Rs.2/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25. This translated into 300% interim dividend announcement.

Record date for Interim Dividend Can Fin Homes on November 19, 2024,had also informed to the Stock Exchanges that Wednesday, December 04, 2024, has been fixed as the 'Record Date' to determine the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of abovementioned Interim Dividend.

This meant that investors who had bought shares of Can Fin Home Finance till Tuesday, 3 December 2024 will be eleigible to receive the dividend as their names will appear as eligible shareholders on the record date of 04 December 2024 for being eleigible to receive the interim dividend.

Interim Dividend credit date The Interim Dividend shall be credited on or before Wednesday, December 25, 2024.

Can Fin Homes share price movement Can Fin Homes share price had risen 2.39% on Wednesday to close at 834.20 with gains of ₹19.50 , on the BSE, a day before it was to turn ex dividend

CAn Fin Homes share price has corrected in recent past in line with correctios in the equity markets led buy Global uncertainities, Geo political tensiosn and Foreign portfolio investors selling in the Indian markets. Can FIn Homes share price is down almost 2.5% during last one month, CAn Fin Homes share price nevertheless is still up 19.46% during last six months.

About Can Fin Homes Can Fin Homes (CFHL) is a housing finance company that provides composite and top-up loans in addition to housing loans for affordable and individual homes. Non-housing loans from CFHL include personal loans, school loans, commercial property loans, mortgage loans, and site loans.