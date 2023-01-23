Can Fin Homes shares rally 6% post Q3 results. Brokerages have ‘Buy’ rating2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 02:00 PM IST
- As per the company, net interest margin (NIM) for Q3 FY23 has bottomed out and could improve from hereon, highlighted analysts
Shares of Can Fin Homes Ltd rallied more than 6% to ₹554 apiece on the BSE in Monday's trading session as the company's net profit rose to ₹151 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022 as compared to ₹115 crore in the year ago quarter.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×