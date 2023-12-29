Shares of Can Fin Homes Ltd, HMA Agro Industries Ltd, and Standard Capital Markets Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Friday (December 29). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend, stock split, and bonus issue for the eligible shareholders.

Dividend stock Can Fin Homes: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share for financial year 2023-24. The record date for the same has been fixed on December 29, 2023.

In a stock exchange filing, Can Fin Homes said: “We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on December 20, 2023, Wednesday, had inter-alia considered and declared an ‘Interim Dividend’ of ‘Rs.2/- per equity share’ of face value Rs.2/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24."

"….we have already intimated to stock exchanges that the December 29, 2023, Friday, has been fixed as the 'Record Date' to determine the list of eligible members for the payment of abovementioned Interim Dividend," the filing added.

The company also said that the interim dividend shall be credited on or before January 19, 2024.

Bonus shares Standard Capital Markets: The company has declared a Bonus Issue in the ratio of 2:1. The record date for the same has been fixed on December 29.

In a stock exchange filing, Standard Capital Markets said: “Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in the ratio of 2:1 i.e., 2 Equity Shares of ₹ 1/- each for every 1 Equity Share of ₹ 1/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date."

Stock Split HMA Agro Industries: The company has declared a stock split from ₹10 per equity share to ₹1 per equity share. The record date for the same has been fixed on December 29.

In a stock exchange filing, HMA Agro Industries said that the Board of Directors of the company has fixed Record Date December 29, 2023 "for the purpose of subdivision/split of 1 (one) Equity Shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity shares of the company having face value of Re. 1 each".

Standard Capital Markets: The company has declared a stock split from ₹10 per equity share to ₹1 per equity share. The record date for the same has been fixed on December 29.

In a stock exchange filing, Standard Capital Markets said: "Sub-division of 1 (One) Equity share of face value of ₹10/-(Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up to 10 (Ten) Equity shares of the face value of ₹ 1 (Rupee One only) each fully paid-up."

