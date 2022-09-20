Can Fin Homes shares under pressure after CEO resigns. Here's what analysts say

“Mr Kousgi was appointed as MD in September 2019 for 5 years, and during his tenure as CEO, Can Fin delivered a healthy balance of growth and asset quality despite Covid. We look for more clarity around new CEO and his growth strategy. Mr Kousgi's predecessors were generally from parent Canara Bank. An external CEO from the industry may be viewed more favorably vs. CEO deputed from Canara Bank," Jefferies added.