Can GameStop frenzy happen in India?

It basically means selling a stock at current price without holding that stock. So, is that possible? Basically, the trader borrows (from brokers or others) the shares and short sells it. By short selling a stock the trader is hoping that its price will fall in future and he will be able to pay back the broker or from whomever he has borrowed. So, let’s understand with an example. You short sell a stock at ₹15. So now to cover a position you need to buy the stock. So suppose the stock price goes down to ₹10, you buy it and give it at ₹10 to your broker. You earn a profit of ₹5. But suppose the price of the stock goes up to ₹20, now to pay back your broker you have to buy the stock 20. So, your loss will be equal to ₹5. So, as the price increases, your losses go up.

