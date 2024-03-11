Can I link multiple bank accounts to my demat account? MintGenie answers
Investors can link only one bank account to a demat account, but can use multiple bank accounts to transfer funds to the trading account. Dividends are directly credited to the linked bank account. It is possible to switch to a different bank account after opening a demat account.
Opening a demat account requires several mandatory requirements, with a bank account being one of them. In the digital era, trading has shifted entirely to electronic platforms, facilitating online transactions and ensuring swift processing of trades.
