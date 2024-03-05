Can investors hold multiple demat accounts in India? MintGenie answers
If you currently have a demat account and are considering opening another with a different depository participant, you're free to proceed. The process for opening a second demat account remains the same as it was for the first.
As we're aware, a demat account is essential for anyone venturing into the stock market for investing or trading. With a demat account, you gain access to trading various instruments like stocks, bonds, derivatives, currencies, and commodities.
