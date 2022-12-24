Can markets see a rebound from oversold levels2 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 12:53 PM IST
- In the absence of institutional flows, F&O expiry may predominate, believes Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart
It was a week of brutal selling in the Indian equity markets amid widespread COVID fear among retail and HNI traders that led to a sharp sell-off in the broader market. FIIs flows have been slowing in the run-up to Christmas, and they are expected to dry up even more in the run-up to the New Year. Therefore, the behaviour of local participants will drive the market, and the last F&O expiry of 2022 will lead to volatility in the market. Covid worry has become an excuse for a sell-off, and its related news will continue to impact the direction of the market. Apart from that, crude oil prices and rupee movement will be other important factors.
