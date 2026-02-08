Can Meta stock join $4 trillion club by 2032? Here's what US-based financial advisory firm says

US-based financial advisory firm, Motley Fool, in a recent article, claimed that billionaire Mark Zuckerberg-led tech giant, Meta Platforms Inc. stock has the potential to enter the $4 trillion club of companies in the world within the next six years.

The article cited Meta's strong momentum factor and the company's upcoming six-year outlook while predicting that the stock has the potential to reach the $4 trillion mark.

According to CompanyMarketCap data collected on Sunday, 8 February 2026, tech companies like Nvidia, Apple, and Google are the only ones that have successfully entered the exclusive club of more than $4 trillion in market capitalisation (M-Cap) over the years.

Are Meta's bets paying off? Meta's stock price dropped after the company released its third-quarter 2025 financial results, as investors were cautious of the company's heavy investments in artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the article from the financial advisor, Meta's bets on the front are paying off as the company's revenues surged 24% YoY to $59.9 billion, exceeding the analyst expectations.

It also mentioned that Meta Platform's future guidance was strong as the company expects the first-quarter revenue in the range of $53.5-56.5 billion, which reportedly has the potential to mark a nearly 30% rise, compared to the same period a year ago.

The article also highlighted how Meta needs a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% to hit the $4 trillion M-Cap number in the next five years, but it is not going to be an easy task for the tech giant.

The report also cited that Meta is increasing its monetisation opportunities with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) in an effort to drive greater engagement across its platforms to generate higher ad revenues.

The company also faces some headwinds, but the market is reportedly in line with the company's spending, yet an economic slowdown with a drop in ad budget can affect Meta's stock price.

According to the news article from the financial advisory platform, the Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team picked 10 stocks for investors to buy now, but Meta Platform shares were not a part of the list, which highlights massive returns in upcoming years.

Meta Platforms stock price trend Meta Platforms' stock closed 1.31% lower at $661.46 after Friday's US stock market session, before rising 0.38% in the after-market hours on Nasdaq on 6 February 2026.

Meta stock has given US market investors more than 144% returns on their investment in the last five years, but the shares have lost 7.8% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the big tech firm's stock has gained 1.70% so far in 2026, but is trading 7.51% lower in the last five market sessions on Wall Street.

Shares of Meta hit their 52-week high level at $796.25, while the 52-week low level was at $479.80, according to MarketWatch data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at $1.67 trillion as of Friday's Wall Street close last week.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.