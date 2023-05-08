Can MRF share price hit ₹1 lakh crore mark soon? Should you buy the stock? Here's what brokerages and analysts say5 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 06:52 PM IST
MRF share price: The stock look poised for growth and some brokerage firms expect it to hit the coveted ₹1 lakh mark. However, due to recent sharp gains in the stock, some profit bookings cannot be ruled out.
Shares of MRF rose over a per cent in intraday trade to hit their all-time high of ₹99,879.65 on BSE on May 8, just about 120 points below the coveted ₹1,00,000 mark. The stock, however, cooled off and ended 0.85 per cent lower at ₹97,753.90, snapping the winning streak of the last three consecutive sessions.
