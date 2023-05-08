Shares of MRF rose over a per cent in intraday trade to hit their all-time high of ₹99,879.65 on BSE on May 8, just about 120 points below the coveted ₹1,00,000 mark. The stock, however, cooled off and ended 0.85 per cent lower at ₹97,753.90, snapping the winning streak of the last three consecutive sessions.

MRF shares have been witnessing healthy gains off late. On a monthly basis, MRF shares rose 6 per cent in April and they are up 10 per cent in May so far. Year-to-date, the stock is up over 10 per cent against a 1.5 per cent gain in the benchmark Sensex.

The company posted strong January-March quarter numbers thanks to the fall in raw material prices.

MRF's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the fourth quarter ended March 2023 stood at ₹313.53 crore, up 86 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from the net profit of ₹168.53 crore achieved in the same quarter of FY22.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY23 rose 10.12 per cent YoY to ₹5,841.7 crore against ₹5,304.8 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22.

Can MRF hit ₹ 1 lakh crore soon?

Brokerage firms are divided in their views about the stock. While some believe the stock is poised for growth and the stock may hit the coveted ₹1 lakh mark going ahead, some pointed out the rich valuation of the stock. Moreover, due to recent sharp gains in the stock, some profit bookings cannot be ruled out.

While no one knows when the stock will hit the ₹1 lakh mark, the more important question is, will the stock sustain the ₹1 lakh mark?



Brokerage firm Elara Capital has an 'accumulate' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,00,000.

Elara said despite aggressive competition recently, MRF’s revenue share remained largely intact among peers, contradictory to other leaders in consumer-facing businesses.

The brokerage firm highlighted that MRF’s revenue stream is diversified across the segments, making it less vulnerable to a slowdown in a particular segment. It also enjoys strong balance sheet strength.

"We believe the worst of raw material headwinds are behind and expect MRF’s margins to 13.5 per cent in FY24E and 14 per cent in FY25E, going ahead. Expect a revenue CAGR of 10 per cent, an EBITDA CAGR of 22 per cent and a PAT CAGR of 46 per cent in FY23-26E," said Elara.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services thinks otherwise. It has a sell call on the stock with a target price of ₹75,400.

"The current valuation at 22.3 times FY25E earnings per share (EPS) represents an almost 100 per cent premium to its peers, despite a weakening competitive position and similar capital efficiencies," said Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm said MRF’s competitive positioning within the sector has weakened over the past few years, which is also being reflected in the dilution of pricing power in the PCR (passenger car radial tyre) and TBR (truck and bus radial tyre) segments.

Motilal believes this, coupled with the impact of capex to be carried out, should result in limited expansion in return ratios.

"We expect MRF’s return ratios to see a relatively lower uptick versus peers over the next two years as its RoE (return on equity) is expected to reach 10.5 per cent by FY25 (lower than Apollo Tyres/CEAT at 12.2 per cent/13.7 per cent)," said Motilal Oswal.

Should you buy?

The fundamentals of MRF look attractive and analysts recommend one can buy this stock for the long term if he/she can afford it.

Aamar Deo Singh, Head Advisory at Angel One pointed MRF is one of those stocks, which only the brave-hearted and those with deep pockets can afford.

"Since 2010, the stock has multiplied almost 20 times, to currently trading at around 98,000. This is one stock that has been a consistent wealth-creator with a stock price CAGR over the past 10 years at 21 per cent, rewarding its shareholders regularly with dividends along with capital appreciation," Singh said.

"The stock over the past few weeks, has gained over 15 per cent, indicating renewed investor interest. At current levels, one needs to be cautious about making fresh entries, but any significant correction in the stock can be an opportunity, for those willing to have a long-term perspective," said Singh.

Apurva Sheth, Head of Markets Perspectives and Research at SAMCO Securities observed that MRF's operating profit margins jumped to 15 per cent in Q4FY23 after remaining below 12 per cent since March 21 mainly due to a fall in crude oil prices.

He said with US recessionary fears crude oil is likely to stay subdued which should aid the margins going further. Other tyre stocks have also witnessed decent performance this quarter which suggests the whole tyre industry is likely to perform well.

"High-priced stocks are generally out of common retail investors' reach since most don’t have the capacity and psychology to buy such stocks. However, in our study, we have observed that generally high-priced stocks have a low float compared to the other stocks. This makes it easier for the stock prices to move up when there is high demand. Thus, someone with an appetite for risk can buy high-priced stocks when the time is right," said Sheth.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said MRF will be the first six-digit stock in India.

He said the stock was always pricey, both in terms of price and valuation, yet it kept providing investors with a healthy return.

"We think the fundamentals are still strong, so the bullish trend may continue; nevertheless, investors should keep their expectations in check because valuations are high. Long-term investments can be made by conservative investors with low return expectations and capital safety," said Meena.

