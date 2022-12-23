Can this multibagger defence stock continue its rally in 2023?2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 12:15 PM IST
- Defence stock Bharat Dynamics has outperformed by giving multibagger return of more than 111% in 2022
Bharat Dynamics (BDL) has entered into a new missile segment of air-to-surface missile (ATS) estimated at $6 billion in India. The HELINA, the smart antiairfield weapon (SAAW) and the Rudram (next-generation, antiradiation missile; part of the third positive indigenization list) are three missiles to be produced by BDL, as per management.
