Can this multibagger defence stock continue its rally in 2023?

“A correction in the stock price may provide a good entry for the long term as we remain optimistic on the defence indigenization story, led by the unexplored exports market in the missile space. Key risks to our call are lower spend in defence capital budget, lower allocation toward procurement in the defence capital budget, increased competition from the private sector and a significant rise in commodity prices," said Elara Securities while maintaining its Buy rating with a target price of ₹1,120.