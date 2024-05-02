Can Nifty 50 climb to 23K this week after US Fed downplaying rate hike buzz?
Nifty today: Shares of HDFC Bank, RIL, Infosys, TCS, and Kotak Mahindra Bank hold key as they hold around 35% weight in the 50-stock index, say experts
Indian stock market today: Global equities witnessed a strong rebound after the US Fed meeting, which signaled a willingness to go for a rate cut once there is an ease in the inflation concerns. On Dalal Street, the frontline Indian indices and broad market witnessed buying interest during morning deals, which are still underway. However, the Nifty 50 index is somehow not able to breach above 22,700 levels, which may put doubt into the bulls' minds. So, at this juncture, one may think whether the Nifty 50 index will touch 23,000 this week or we will have to wait for some time.
